Uganda elected to the International Labour Organisation governing body

Geneva, Switzerland| MIN OF GENDER L S| Uganda has been voted onto the governing body of International Labour Organisation for the period 2017-2020.

This election by the 106th International Labour Conference in Geneva on Monday June 12, 2017 follows Uganda’s earlier nomination by the Africa Group at the African Union meeting held in April 2017 in Algiers, Algeria.

The Governing Body is the Executive Organ of the ILO.

As a member of the governing Body Uganda will play a key role in determining ILO Policies, budgets and programmes all over the world as well as the election of the Director General of the ILO.

The Uganda delegation is headed by Janat Mukwaya, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Affairs and includes Pius Bigirimana Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr, Rosemary Ssenabulya, Executive Director Federation of Uganda Employers, and Peter Werikye, Secretary General, National Organisation of Trade Unions.

The post Uganda elected to the International Labour Organisation governing body appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

