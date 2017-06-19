Uganda: Final Call On Kasule Bid to Be President of Fufa – AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: Final Call On Kasule Bid to Be President of Fufa
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The Fufa Electoral Committee will meet and make a decision today on whether Mujib Kasule can stand in the federation's presidential election come August 5. Kasule's nomination was deferred from Friday after he showed up at Fufa House, …
