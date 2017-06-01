Uganda: Inspector General of Government Probes Uganda Wildlife Authority – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Uganda: Inspector General of Government Probes Uganda Wildlife Authority
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The disappearance of 1,300 kilogrammes of ivory from Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) stores has pushed President Yoweri Museveni to order the Inspector General of Government (IGG0 to investigate operations of the wildlife body. President …
Uganda probes Chinese diplomats over ivory trafficking
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!