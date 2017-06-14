Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda to finalise oil exploration deal with Nigerian firm

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Uganda is set to sign on Thursday two oil production sharing agreements with a Nigerian firm, enabling the company to begin exploration work, the government said on Wednesday. The firm, Oranto Petroleum International, was among a number of companies that bid in the country’s first competitive oil exploration licensing round last year, with two other…

