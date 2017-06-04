Pages Navigation Menu

Uhuru apologises for poor road – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Uhuru apologises for poor road
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in Rongai, Nakuru on June 3, 2017. PHOTO | SAMUEL MIRING'U | PSCU. In Summary. During his campaign tour of Salgaa and Rongai trading centres, President Uhuru Kenyatta came face to …
Uhuru tell state agencies to curb hoarding, check unga pricesThe Standard
[VIDEO] Uhuru hails Jubilee's power connection project, says 3.7 homes connectedThe Star, Kenya
We will not allow Raila to destabilise the country – UhuruKDRTV

