Uhuru blasts Raila over talk of land invasion – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Uhuru blasts Raila over talk of land invasion
The Star, Kenya
Raila Odinga's comments that “invading” outsiders should stop moving into Maasai lands have triggered accusations of hate speech and incitement. President Uhuru Kenyatta says the NASA presidential flagbearer is calling for violence. The Jubilee Party …
Uhuru opens Sh125m animal genetic centre in Sotik
NASA, Jubilee pick on land issues and police killings to woo Coast
South African denies meeting Raila over ballot printing tender
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!