Uhuru ‘bribing’ IDPs with compensation, ODM MPs claim – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Uhuru 'bribing' IDPs with compensation, ODM MPs claim
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta hands over Sh358 million for Kisii IDPs and pledges another Sh472 million for those in Nyamira, June 6, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. ODM MPs have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of bribing …
Avoid chaos during campaigns, Uhuru advises youthDaily Nation
Kenya: President Kenyatta – I Will Beat Odinga AgainAllAfrica.com
President Uhuru criticizes NASA leaders for engaging in careless talkThe Standard
TUKO.CO.KE –Citizen TV (press release) –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

