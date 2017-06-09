Uhuru ignores Kenya's best brains, confers top awards on Chinese

Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received the credentials of Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Liu Xianfa at State House, Nairobi in 2014. PHOTO | PSCU. By EVELYNE MUSAMBI. President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear …



and more »