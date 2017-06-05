Uhuru, Ruto to campaign in Western again – The Standard
The Standard
Uhuru, Ruto to campaign in Western again
The Standard
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are expected in western Kenya just two days after the National Super Alliance (NASA) launched Raila Odinga's presidential campaign in Kakamega town. Mr Ruto is expected in Kakamega today before …
Uhuru takes vote hunt to Kisii, Kakamega
