UI recalls students, fixes examinations for July 4

Authorities of the University of Ibadan on Friday announced July 2 for the re-opening of the institution for normal academic activities.

According to the Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the‎ first semester examinations for the 2016/2017 academic session will start on July 4.

‎The Senate of the University of Ibadan, has decided to recall its undergraduate students, who were asked to vacate the institution ‎on May 29 to resume academic activities, he said in a statement.‎

‎

He said the Senate’s decision taken on Friday followed the consideration of the interim report of an Ad-hoc Committee on the students’ crisis.‎

‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students had May 29 staged a protest following a ban on the use of hotplates and other electrical appliances in the halls of residence in the institution.

“The‎ students are expected to arrive on the campus as from Sunday, July 2, 2017.‎

‎

“By this decision, the 2016/2017 first semester examinations will commence on Tuesday, July 4 in the various faculties of the university.

“All students will be allowed into the examination halls on presentation of their course registration forms on which their passport photographs are affixed.

‎

“Senate notes that the conduct of examination is dictated by senate and not the students’ union executive council as all activities of the university are guided and regulated by the University of Ibadan Act.

‎

“‎An implementation machinery may soon be set up to engage students on the modalities‎ for the use of hotplates and other unauthorized electrical appliances,” the spokesman said.

