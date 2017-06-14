UITH 2017/2018 ND School Of Health Admission Announced.

This is to inform the general public that applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the National Diploma (ND) programme, (full-time and part-time) of the School of Health Information Management for the 2017/2018 session. Applicants must be candidates who sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination …

