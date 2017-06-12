UK-Bound Buruj Academy To Face Ikorodu United In Friendly

Buruj Sports Academy will trade tackles with city rivals and Nigeria National League side Ikorodu United FC in a friendly encounter on Wednesday.

The game, scheduled for Ikorodu United’s training ground at the Strong Tower, will come up at 4pm.

Ikorodu United, on recess after the NNL declared a break, will use the game to test new players as they prepare for the next phase of the league.

For Buruj Academy, it will serve as a stiff test of character as the team counts down to the Manchester International Cup coming up in Manchester, England in July.

A 21-man contingent is expected to make the UK trip which will be Buruj’s second appearance at the global tournament organised by Team Tours Direct of the UK.

The post UK-Bound Buruj Academy To Face Ikorodu United In Friendly appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

