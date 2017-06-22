Pages Navigation Menu

UK Boys Wear Skirts to School in Protest of not Being Allowed to Wear Shorts in Hot Weather

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the massive heatwave that has gripped the UK this summer, boys of Isca Academy in Exeter are wearing skirts to school to protest their headteacher not permitting them to wear shorts. The students had approached their headteacher to complain about the heat, asking if they could be allowed to wear shorts as the weather […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

