UK Boys Wear Skirts to School in Protest of not Being Allowed to Wear Shorts in Hot Weather

Following the massive heatwave that has gripped the UK this summer, boys of Isca Academy in Exeter are wearing skirts to school to protest their headteacher not permitting them to wear shorts. The students had approached their headteacher to complain about the heat, asking if they could be allowed to wear shorts as the weather […]

The post UK Boys Wear Skirts to School in Protest of not Being Allowed to Wear Shorts in Hot Weather appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

