UK election: Security dominates campaign after London attack

TWO DAYS from a national election, Britain’s ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battled to defend their records on security after an Islamist attack that killed seven people in London upended the campaign. After police named two of the attackers and revealed that one was previously known to security agencies, Prime Minister Theresa May faced […]

