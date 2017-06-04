Pages Navigation Menu

UK parties suspend election campaign after London attack

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Armed police officers patrol the streets from Borough Market towards The Shard in London on June 4, 2017, following a terror attack. Forty-eight people have been taken to hospital after a terror attack in central London in which six people died, the London Ambulance Service said Sunday. Chris J Ratcliffe / AFP

Britain’s main Conservative and Labour parties suspended national campaigning Sunday for the upcoming general election after six people died in a suspected terror attack in London.

“The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May’s centre-right party told AFP.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour party, added in a statement: “The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury.”

