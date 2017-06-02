Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-wife of former Liberian president charged with torture – The Guardian

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ex-wife of former Liberian president charged with torture
Former Liberian president Charles Taylor during his war crimes trial in 2011. His ex-wife Agnes has been charged with four torture offences. Photograph: Jerry Lampen/AFP/Getty Images. Liberia …
Charles Taylor: Liberia's former leader's ex-wife charged with tortureBBC News
UK torture charge for ex-wife of former Liberian president TaylorReuters
UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian leader with tortureWashington Post
