UK to delay Queen’s Speech policy outline amid political turmoil: BBC

Britain’s government will delay the Queen’s Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to win a parliamentary majority on June 8, the BBC said on Monday. The BBC said, the speech had been due to take place on June 19 but…

The post UK to delay Queen’s Speech policy outline amid political turmoil: BBC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

