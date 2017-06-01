UK visa applicants to pay for email inquiries
The British High Commission has announced that applicants from outside the UK, will now pay for email inquiries from June 1. This was contained in a brief report on changes to UK visas and immigration customer care operations made available by the media officer, Joseph Abuku, in Abuja. “Effective today (June 1), email inquiries by […]
UK visa applicants to pay for email inquiries
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!