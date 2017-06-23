Ukrainian Government to Start Blockchain Land Registry Trial in October
The Ukraine government has revealed plans to trial a land registry system underpinned by blockchain technology.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
