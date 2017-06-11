Ultimatum to Igbo is invitation to anarchy- Fayose

Declares June 12 as public holiday

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti- The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North as a recipe for anarchy, calling on the Federal Government to put those behind the pronouncement in check.

‎According to him, the statements credited to some elements in the North has not only put the unity of the country in total jeopardy but a clear indication that Nigeria is no longer one.

Fayose said this while reacting to a quit notice served on the Igbo in the north by the Coalition of Northern Groups, and which was recently backed by some northern elders, including a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

‎”The gap has widened beyond measure because of the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. We are more divided than ever. The elements are emboldened because they believe their person is in office and nothing would happen.

“This is not surprising to some of us as the herdsmen set the tone and became notorious under the watch of Buhari.

“If this continued, it would further heat up the already tensed situation and promote distrust among ethnic groups in the country.”

Fayose urged the federal government to accept responsibility for trend and called for a decisive action to stop it.

“Buharis government has not taken responsibility; no responsible government would encourage this. It is an empty threat that if not checked would snowball. This is why people are calling for restructure.

“The government should take responsibility and take decisive actions on those promoting war situation in our country.

“It is disheartening that a personality like (Ango) Abdullahi would support that; that’s danger lurking in the country.

“He should be invited for questioning by security agencies. Leaders should rise up and condemn this instead of giving tacit support to the ultimatum.

“So many lives have been lost due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government. All these I saw when I warned that Buhari would leave our country worse than he met it in 2015.”

Meanwhile, ‎the Governor has declared tomorrow, Monday, June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday to mark the 24th year of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said it was in the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation agenda to speak with one voice at all times.

Governor Fayose, who made the declaration in a state broadcast, noted that his action was in line with the united spirit of the Yoruba nation.

According to him, his administration is taking the step for the first time to align with other South Western States that had done the same,

noting that “the interest of the people being represented supersedes political or economic interests.”

