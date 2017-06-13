Umar re-elected as NBBF President

The Nigeria Basket Ball Federation has elected a new board for the period 2017 to 2021.

The election which took place in Kano yesterday, saw the return of Alhaji Tijani Umar as President and North East representative. Others include Olumide Oyedeji emerged the new Vice President and FIBA world representative, Alhaji Kuktar Kaleh, FIBA Afrique representative, Dr Joseph Adeyemo from Kwara, North Central representative, Musapha Suleiman from Kano representing North West, Segun Famuyiwa, South West Representative and Ejike Paul Medus as South East Representative.

Others elected into the new board include Stanley Gamut as Athletes representative, Mrs Margaret Porbeni, NAWIS, (Women in Sports).

There was no election for the South South representative and a bye election would be conducted on a later date, according to chairman of the electoral panel, Barrister Kennedy Osunwa.

The post Umar re-elected as NBBF President appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

