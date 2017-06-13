Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano – The Eagle Online
Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano
Tijani Umar, erstwhile President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, has been re-elected President of the Federation for a third term. Patrick Omorodion, Media Head of the Federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the election was held in Kano on …
