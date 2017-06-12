Pages Navigation Menu

Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tijani Umar, erstwhile President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has been re-elected President of the Federation for a third term. Patrick Omorodion, Media Head of the Federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the election was held in Kano on Monday. He said the election was conducted by a three-man electoral committee led […]

