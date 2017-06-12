Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano

Tijani Umar, erstwhile President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has been re-elected President of the Federation for a third term. Patrick Omorodion, Media Head of the Federation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the election was held in Kano on Monday. He said the election was conducted by a three-man electoral committee led […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

