Umeh, Odunuga Progress At World Boxing Championship Qualifiers; Ambrose, Linus Crash Out

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria's male boxer, Osita Umeh on Monday defeated Fallon Niang from Senegal in the preliminary stage of the 2017 African Boxing Championships holding in Congo Brazzaville, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 2017 African Boxing Championships serve as the qualifiers for the World Boxing Championship billed for Berlin, Germany from August 25 to September 3, 2017

Fighting in the men's welterweight category, Umeh overcame Niang on points, after outscoring him 5-0 to advance into the next round.

There was also victory on Monday for Yetunde Odunuga in the women's event as she beat Botswana's Keomogetse Kenosi five points to zero in the women's lightweight quarter-finals .

However, Godwin Ambrose was not so lucky as he crashed out of the tournament after losing 4-1 in the preliminaries to Congo's Brazzaville's Yannick Laury Pembouabeka in the men's heavyweight category.

Also on Monday, Nigeria's other female boxer, Caroline Linus, who won silver for Team Nigeria at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, lost 3-2 to home girl Esotia-Rossette Ndongala in the women's flyweight category.

Three of the Nigerian boxers selected to represent the country are yet to taste action at the African Boxing Championships. They include Owolabi Lawal (men's lightweight), Okosun Godwin (men's middleweight) and Richard Egowa (men's light heavyweight).

