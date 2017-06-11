UN calls for probe of mass killings, war crimes in DRC’s Kasai region – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
UN calls for probe of mass killings, war crimes in DRC's Kasai region
Eyewitness News
UN Humanitarian Chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein says Congolese authorities are not treating the conflict in Kasai with the necessary seriousness. FILE: Top UN human rights official Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein. Picture: AFP. Democratic Republic of Congo · Kasai.
Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes
UN rights chief seeks international inquiry into Congo massacres
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!