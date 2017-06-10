UN chief calls for access to affordable energy

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for urgent action to ensure that everyone has access to clean, affordable and efficient energy so that they could rise to their full potential. Guterres, in his message to EXPO 2017, which opened on Saturday in Astana, Kazakhstan, underlined the importance of energy, in particular for realizing the Sustainable…

