UN chief strongly condemns London terrorist attacks

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London and expressed solidarity with the people and Government of the United Kingdom in the combat against terrorism and violent extremism. “The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of the United Kingdom as they fight terrorism and violent extremism,” a statement issued by a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

