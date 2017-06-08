UN launches Africa’s panel on migration

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has established a High-Level Panel to help forge political consensus to address the challenges of migration and save lives on the African continent. Abdalla Hamdok, the Acting Executive Secretary of the ECA, at the launch of the High Level Panel on Migration in Africa, said the impacts of violent conflicts on the development of the continent was massive. The head of the UN development arm in the continent regretted that border control measures and stringent policies also prevented Africa from realizing the benefits of migration.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

