UN official asks developed countries to return Africa’s stolen assets without conditions – The News

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business


NTA News

UN official asks developed countries to return Africa's stolen assets without conditions
The News
Mr Adeyinka Adeyemi, Senior Adviser at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has called for the unconditional return of assets stolen from Africa by some developed countries. Adeyemi told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in …
