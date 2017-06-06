UN rights chief calls out uncooperative council members

A number of countries that sit on the UN Human Rights Council are not cooperating with international experts who want to shed light on abuses, UN rights chief Zeid Al-Hussein said Tuesday in Geneva.

Zeid’s unusual finger-pointing at the start of a UN Human Rights Council session came shortly before a highly anticipated address by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, to the 47-member body.

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has been reviewing its future engagement with the council, and Haley was expected to lay out Washington’s criticism and reform demands.

Zeid called out members such as Venezuela, Egypt, Nigeria and the Philippines for blocking multiple UN expert visits to these human rights hot spots.

“Most astonishingly, in spite of having been elected to this council in 2015, Burundi continues to commit some of the most serious human rights violations dealt with by this council,” Al-Hussein said.

Al-Hussein said China has let in rights monitors but they have not been able to move freely.

Washington has questioned the legitimacy of the UN rights council, pointing not only at serious violations committed by some members, but also at the council’s strong focus on Israel and its occupation of Palestinian territory.

In his speech, the human rights chief made a point of highlighting the suffering that both Palestinians and Israelis have had to endure in their conflict.

“Maintain the occupation, and for both peoples there will only be a prolongation of immense pain,” he said.

NAN reports that the U.S. threatened to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council unless reforms are ushered in including the removal of what it sees as an “anti-Israel bias”, diplomats and activists said.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who holds cabinet rank in President Donald Trump’s administration, said on Friday that Washington would decide on whether to withdraw from the Council after its three-week session in Geneva ends this month.

Under Trump, Washington has broken with decades of U.S. foreign policy by turning away from multilateralism.

His decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement last week drew criticism from governments around the world.

The Council’s critical stance of Israel has been a major sticking point for its ally the U.S.

Washington boycotted the body for three years under President George W. Bush before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009

