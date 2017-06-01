UN seeks unconditional return of Africa’s stolen assets
Adeyinka Adeyemi, Senior Adviser at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has called for the unconditional return of assets stolen from Africa by some developed countries. Adeyemi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that it was unethical to attach conditions to the return of assets stolen from the continent. “It…
The post UN seeks unconditional return of Africa’s stolen assets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!