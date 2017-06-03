Unauthorised charges: Ethiopian Airlines clears air

Ethiopian Airlines has clarified the article released by some media channels on the alleged collection of unauthorised charges on the route from Nigeria to South Africa.

“At the outset, we would like to clarify that Ethiopian Airlines doesn’t charge any unauthorised fees on this route. However, since many passengers have been denied entry in to South Africa by the immigration authorities for various reasons, and these passengers have been inconvenienced during their stay at Johannesburg airport before they were returned back to their airport of departure, they were asked to deposit the mentioned amount to cover their incidental expenses in case they are denied entry. This amount has always been refunded to the passengers when they have been allowed entry in to South Africa,” a statement from the company read in part.

“Recently, NCAA notified us on some customer complaints on this matter and we are discussing with the authority on how to handle the matter through diplomatic channels between Nigerian and South African Governments in the spirit of African brotherhood. Ethiopian Airlines has served the people of Nigeria for the past 57 years and have proved to be a partner in progress. Recently when all Foreign Airlines refused to fly to Kaduna ET was the only one that flew to Kaduna. ET was the only Airline that agreed to fly to Enugu Airport. Ethiopian Airlines stands with the people of Nigeria for now and in the foreseeable future.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

