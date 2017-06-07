Unbelievable: Derick Hougaard Wants Tiger To “Dick Deep”

Look, rugby players aren’t supposed to be wordsmiths.

They play a brutal sport that involves a fair share of head clashes, and no one ever made the Boks on the back of a well-written essay on how the use of emojis is ruining the English language.

Lolz, but tbh it is, imo.

Yesterday we did get a heads up to this beaut, though, former Blue Bulls and Bok flyhalf Derick Hougaard offering his support to Tiger Woods.

No stranger to some tough times, Derick reached out.

Dick deep, Tiger, there’s light at the other side of that tunnel.

It took a while for Derick to catch on, and to his credit when he wisened up he took it on the chin quite well..

Intrigued – what’s his second?

Don’t worry, Derick, we’ll always have Samoa:

And of course that epic performance in the 2002 Currie Cup final:

Thanks, Streak

[source:twitter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

