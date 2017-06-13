Pages Navigation Menu

Unbelievable!! See The Award The Most Brilliant Kenyan Student Got For An Excellent Performance

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment

Heheheh!! This Kenyan people no go kill person. For being the Most Brilliant Student in 2012, See what the Head Master presented the Student with in 2012… A Pant! Can you Imagine that? There is God oooooooo

