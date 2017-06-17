Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Undercurrent’ isn’t a Matisyahu album, it’s a soundtrack for life

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Some men go on quests, others go on journeys. In the latter category falls Matisyahu, the noted Jewish reggae/hip-hop beatboxer who’s taken live improv to another level with his new album, Undercurrent.

The post ‘Undercurrent’ isn’t a Matisyahu album, it’s a soundtrack for life appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.