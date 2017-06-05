Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Undisputed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to ‘fight’ Yakubu Dogara in Nigeria – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Undisputed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to 'fight' Yakubu Dogara in Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
Undisputed world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. will lock horns with Nigeria's speaker of house of assembly Yakubu Dogara in a charity exhibition bout during his visit to the country in June. Donatus Prince Okonkwo, the chairman of Tetrazzinni …
Floyd Mayweather to fight Dogara at TranscorpPremium Times
EXTRA: Dogara to fight Floyd Mayweather — for charityTheCable
Floyd Mayweather's Visit To Ghana: What Is In It For Us?Peace FM Online
Graphic Online
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.