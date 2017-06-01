UNDP partners LSETF on ‘Lagos employability support project’

Trust Fund LSETF said that it has entered into partnership with the United Nations Development Programme UNDP to provide support to its Employability Programme. Under this partnership, the UNDP and LSETF have committed significant financial and technical resources for the Lagos State Employability Support Project between May 2017 and April 2019. The partnership was commemorated […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

