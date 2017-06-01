Pages Navigation Menu

UNDP partners LSETF on ‘Lagos employability support project’

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Trust Fund LSETF said that it has entered into partnership with the United Nations Development Programme UNDP to provide support to its Employability Programme. Under this partnership, the UNDP and LSETF have committed significant financial and technical resources for the Lagos State Employability Support Project between May 2017 and April 2019. The partnership was commemorated […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

