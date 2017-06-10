Unemployment In The Niger Delta, A Time Bomb – Ndoma-Egba – Leadership Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Unemployment In The Niger Delta, A Time Bomb – Ndoma-Egba
Leadership Newspapers
Chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has decried the level of unemployment in the Niger Delta region, saying the armies of jobless youths found in the region is a time-bomb. This is as the …
