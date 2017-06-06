Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unemployment inches up to 14.2% in Q4 — NBS – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Unemployment inches up to 14.2% in Q4 — NBS
Vanguard
The rate of unemployment in Nigeria rose to 14.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, from 13.9 percent in Q3, with the number of unemployed in the labour force increasing by 351,015 persons. This was revealed in the Unemployment/Under-employment …
Breaking down North Carolina's unemployment rateTriangle Business Journal
Unemployment rate increases to 14.2% – NBS (FULL REPORT)YNaija

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.