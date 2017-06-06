Unemployment inches up to 14.2% in Q4 — NBS – Vanguard
Unemployment inches up to 14.2% in Q4 — NBS
Vanguard
The rate of unemployment in Nigeria rose to 14.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, from 13.9 percent in Q3, with the number of unemployed in the labour force increasing by 351,015 persons. This was revealed in the Unemployment/Under-employment …
