Unending search for the owner of ‘I’m a Fan’ song – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Unending search for the owner of 'I'm a Fan' song
Vanguard
A COUPLE of weeks ago, news broke about the alleged theft of the single, “I'm A Fan” by rising American pop star, Pia Mia. The song, released on May 26, 2017, featured on Phyno's most recent album, “The Playmaker.” It featured Jeremih under Interscope.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!