Unending search for the owner of ‘I’m a Fan’ song

By Juliet Ebirim

A COUPLE of weeks ago, news broke about the alleged theft of the single, “I’m A Fan” by rising American pop star, Pia Mia. The song, released on May 26, 2017, featured on Phyno’s most recent album, “The Playmaker.” It featured Jeremih under Interscope.

However, torrents of reactions have since followed the alleged theft on social media with many observing that there are striking similarities between the two songs, in terms of the beat, chorus, hook and other visible elements. Last Friday, songwriter, T Cole, to whom the credits of “I’m A Fan” originally belonged to, tweeted that only Pia Mia has the authorised version of the song.

“I wrote the original demo of “I’m A Fan” and pitched it to various artists. I worked with Pia Mia and Jeremih on the track and their song is the only version authorized,” he revealed. T Cole has refuted any claims that Phyno originally owned the song “I’m A Fan”, stating that he actually pitched the demo to various artists.

Meanwhile, firing back, Nigerian rap star, Monday, posted receipts of his chat with T Cole to set the record straight. As a matter of fact, Phyno retorted with screenshots of his WhatsApp chat with T Cole which implies the songwriter knew about the song which is contained in Phyno’s ‘The Playmaker’ album.

The rap star released his version of the ‘disputed song’ in November, 2016 while Pia Mia dropped hers in May, 2017. Now, the question on the lips of many is, who is the original owner of ‘I’m A Fan’?

