UNESCO Child Advocate Awardee OzzyBee Donates First Aid Boxes to Schools to Celebrate Children’s Day

The Kid sensation OzzyBee a.k.a OzzyBosco WonderKid made history on May 26th, 2017 at the National Stadium, Lagos when he launched his humanitarian health project tagged: “School First Aid Box” (SFAB) Campaign & donated well-equipped boxes to some lucky schools during the International Children and Youth’s Day Celebration. In an event attended by well over […]

The post UNESCO Child Advocate Awardee OzzyBee Donates First Aid Boxes to Schools to Celebrate Children’s Day appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

