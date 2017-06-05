UNFPA devastated by Prof. Osotimehin’s sudden death
The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that it was devastated by the sudden death of its Executive Director, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, at his home Sunday night at the age of 68. Announcing Osotimehin’s death, UNFPA, in a statement, expressed deep mourning for the passing away of its fourth chief executive.
