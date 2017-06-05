UNFPA executive director, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead

The executive director of the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) and a former Nigerian health minister, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

Osotimehin, who also led Nigeria’s aid control agency between March 2007 and December 2008, died on Sunday, aged 68, Babajide Osotimehin said in a statement on Monday.

He was first appointed to lead UNFPA on November 19, 2010, for a four-year term. His appointment was renewed for another term on August 21, 2014.

More details later.

