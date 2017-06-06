UNFPA Executive Director Osotimehin dies at 68

UNITED Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin is dead. He was 68-year-old.

A statement issued by Dr. Babajide Osotimehin on behalf of the family yesterday said the senior Osotimehin died on Sunday at his home in New York, United States (U.S.).

Osotimehin, who hailed from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, was born February 6, 1949.

He was appointed on November 19, 2010, as the Executive Director of UNFPA for a four-year term and assumed the position on January 1, 2011.

Osotimehin was reappointed to the position on August 21, 2014, to become the organisation’s fourth executive director.

He holds the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and served previously as Nigeria’s minister of health between December 17, 2008 and March 10, 2010.

He attended Igbobi College between 1966 and 1971. After his medical studies at University of Ibadan, Osotimehin received a doctorate in medicine from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1979.

Prior to his appointment at UNFPA, the deceased was the Director-General of the Nigerian National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) – an agency that coordinates HIV and AIDS work in a country with about 180 million people.

As Chairman of the National Action Committee on AIDS (NACA), he oversaw the development of systems that, today, manage more than US $1billion. During his tenure as Project Manager for the World-Bank assisted HIV/AIDS Programme Development Project from 2002-2008, he achieved great success.

Osotimehin’s interests include youth and gender, within the context of reproductive health and rights.

He is survived by a wife, five children and three grandchildren.

Osotimehin held various positions prior to the UNFPA appointment, including: African Spokesperson, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health; Minister of Health, Nigeria, December 2008 – March 2010; Director-General, Nigerian National Agency for the Control of AIDS, March 2007 – December 2008; and Chairman, National Action Committee on AIDS, Nigeria, July 2002 – March 2007.

He was also Project Manager, HIV/AIDS Programme Development Project (World Bank-Assisted), 2002-2008; Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, 1990-1994 and Professor of Clinical Pathology, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, 1980.

As Minister of Health, Osotimehin united the 36 states to build a national health plan focused on primary health care.

He bagged the Nigerian national honour, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in December 2005.

The post UNFPA Executive Director Osotimehin dies at 68 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

