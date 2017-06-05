UNICEF advises FG, CSOs on social protection policy

There is the need for Federal Government and the country’s Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to ratify the National Social Protection Policy (NSPP), a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official says. UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Akure, Mr Tejinder Sandhu, said this on Monday at the opening of a three-day Inter-State Social Protection Study Tour. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tour was organised in collaboration with the Ondo State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

