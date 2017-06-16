Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF to facilitate education of 1 million girls in five northern states – Daily Trust

UNICEF to facilitate education of 1 million girls in five northern states
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed its plan to facilitate the education of 1 million girls in Bauchi, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states. The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Fall disclosed this via a press
