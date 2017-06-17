UNIDO, FG develop plan to end use of mercury in mines – The Nation Newspaper
|
UNIDO, FG develop plan to end use of mercury in mines
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the Federal Government (FG) has developed an action plan to end the use of mercury in mines. This is a bid to end lead poisoning in mining communities around the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!