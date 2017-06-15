Unijos fights plagiarism among students

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

THE University of Jos has disclosed it will introduce plagiarism detectives in the institution to ascertain the originality of students’ works as well as train students on responsible uses of internet and social media platforms.

The institution’s librarian, Dr. Stephen Akintunde, made these known while presenting a paper at a workshop on Media and Information Literacy, MIL in Nigeria themed: Tackling Religious Extremism and Counter-terrorism through Media Information Literacy.

In his paper presentation titled: ICT as a tool for economic empowerment, Dr. Akintunde lamented the rate of idleness among students who while away time, fiddling with their electronic devices without deploying them to fruitful academic ventures. He stressed that such habit results into stray-thinking.

According to him, “ICT can be a silent counter to terrorism as it is a torch for economic activities. Economic empowerment engages the minds and energy and when you are empowered, you have a constructive way of exerting energy. Idleness gives way to stray-thinking and it is cancerous; it is dishuse of ICT so the University of Jos Library will train people on responsible uses of internet and social media. Plagiarism detective would be introduced in the university to ascertain the originality of students’ works.”

The workshop was organised by the institution’s Department of Mass Communication in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO and papers presented included Media Information Literacy as a proactive measure in combating internet radicalism and extremism among youths by Dr. Ismail Ibrahim of University of Lagos.

