Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Union Bank announces Centenary Art Challenge

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo As part of its 100th year anniversary celebrations Union Bank Plc. has announced the kick-off of the Union Bank Centenary Art Challenge, a competition designed to promote works of professional and amateur Nigerian artists across the country. The competition is coordinated in partnership with the Nigerian Guild of Artists and will run from June to September 2017.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.